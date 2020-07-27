HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best in the county in terms of its school system.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its list of 2020's States with the Best & Worst School Systems.
It put Connecticut as the 2nd best.
In order to figure out the rankings, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 metrics, including pupil-teacher ratio, median standardized test scores, and school closures due to COVID-19.
Here's how the metrics contributed to Connecticut's ranking:
- 12th in math test scores
- 3rd in reading test scores
- 6th in pupil-teacher ratio
- 1st in median ACT score
- 21st in percentage of licensed/certified public K–12 teachers
- 13th in dropout rate
- 20th in bullying incidence rate
- 26th in percentage of threatened/injured high school students
- 1st in statewide school closure due to COVID-19
Only Massachusetts ranked above Connecticut. New Jersey was 3rd.
The bottom three worst were Arizona, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Check out the complete study on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.