HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's community college system ranks among the worst in the country, according to one survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's States with the Best & Worst Community College Systems.
Connecticut was on the back end of the list and ranked 35th out of 42, which made it the 8th worst.
WalletHub said it looked at more than 700 community colleges and compared them across 19 indicators of cost and quality. The data sets included in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio and graduation rate.
It also calculated a weighted average of the scores the schools earned and the number of students enrolled in each school.
Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted was Connecticut's highest ranking school at 234.
The states with the best system were Washington, South Dakota and Minnesota.
The bottom three worst were Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Data was not available for eight states, including Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont.
See the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(1) comment
Color me surprised. But I'm sure it's something that can easily be fixed by our Dems by taxing plastic bags, public parking spaces, or the air we breathe.
