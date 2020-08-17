(WFSB) – A new study shows the states with the best and worst community colleges across the country.
With Americans struggling financially due to COVID-19, community colleges are becoming more popular due to them being nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, according to WalletHub.
WalletHub released a new study to determine where students can receive thee best education at the cheapest rates by comparing more than 650 community colleges.
The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-facility ratio to graduation rate.
One Connecticut community college ranked in the top 10.
Northwestern Connecticut Community College came in at number 6 on the list of best community colleges.
WalletHub also ranked Connecticut high on the list for the states with the best community-college systems at number 5 on the list.
To see the full study, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.