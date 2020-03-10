HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the states with the highest tax rates in the country, a study found.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates.
Connecticut had the second highest tax rate.
WalletHub said it looked at metrics such as overall state and local tax rate, income tax, real estate tax, vehicle property tax and sales and excise tax.
Out of the 50 states, Connecticut ranked 50th, 24th, 48th, 48th and 19th in those categories.
The only state with a higher tax rate than Connecticut was Illinois. New York was third.
The states with the lowest tax rates were Alaska, Delaware and Montana.
For more on the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
