HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut received less than flattering marks in a recent report about tax burden.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked the states with the highest tax burden. Its survey was released on Wednesday.
Connecticut was 6th.
Tax Day is less than a month away.
It was delayed to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to determine which states tax their residents most aggressively, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states based on the three components of state tax burden: Property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes — as a share of total personal income.
Here's how those metrics led to Connecticut's rank:
- 6th in overall tax burden (9.99%)
- 7th in property tax burden (4.19%)
- 8th in individual income tax burden (3.09%)
- 40th in total sales and excise tax burden (2.71%)
The top three states with the highest tax burden were New York, Hawaii and Vermont.
The states with the least burdened tax payers were Tennessee, Delaware and Alaska.
For the full report, visit WalletHub's website here.
