HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the states with the lowest uninsured rates.
Personal finance website WalletHub.com revealed the results of its "States with the Highest and Lowest Uninsured Rates" study on Thursday.
Connecticut ranked 7th on the lowest uninsured side at 5.3 percent in 2018.
Its children's uninsured rate was 2.58 percent and its adult uninsured rate was 6.09 percent.
WalletHub said it measured post-Affordable Care Act uninsured rates in each state.
It broke the data down into race and income level.
The top three states with the lowest uninsured rates were Massachusetts, Vermont and Hawaii.
The states with the highest uninsured rates were Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(1) comment
Texas and Florida don't change from having the highest uninsured rates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.