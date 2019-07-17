HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the states with the least at-risk youth in terms of poverty and violence.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's States with the Most At-Risk Youth.
Connecticut was toward the bottom, but was the 9th state with the least at-risk youth.
WalletHub said it looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 15 key indicators. The data analyzed included share of disconnected youth, labor force participation rate among youth and youth poverty rate.
Louisiana, the District of Columbia and Mississippi were the states with the most at-risk youth.
Minnesota, Massachusetts and New Jersey were the states with the least at-risk youth.
For more on the study, check out WalletHub's website here.
