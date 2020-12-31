HARTFORD (WFSB) - Since June the Hartford City Council voted to reallocate one million dollars from the police department to other departments.
"Many folks they felt that the system wasn’t working in the best way that it could," Hartford councilwoman Wildaliz Bermudez said.
Now a new system is emerging.
The Hartford Police Department will be making their policies available to the public online.
The city is in the process of creating a crisis response team - a team of health professionals who will respond to mental or social calls.
The biggest changes revolve around the police civilian review board.
"If the review board disagrees with the chief about what an officer did wrong, it goes to an independent arbitrator so theoretically they can overrule the chief," councilman Josh Michtom said
The city has also created an inspector general position to solely investigate civilian complaints.
Council members Bermudez and Michtom say they appreciate the progress the city has made but they say more work needs to be done within the police department.
The council members say they want to see more Hartford residents on the force, more cultural competency trainings, and a bigger investment in surrounding communities.
We are prioritizing police first, first and foremost, before we are doing anything else, and we have to really create a shift in that environment," Bermudez said.
Black lives matter. The artists who created this mural say it represents black history, unity and a message echoed from coast to coast this summer.
This visual representation of hope sits yards away from the capitol. It was unveiled the same week the police accountability bill was passed - a political representation of change.
When I saw what happened I said you know, this is something I’ve been working on. The country is talking about it, the state is talking about it, we need to move on it," State Senator gary Winfield said.
Some of the most contested parts of the law, allowing towns to have police civilian review boards with subpoena power, requiring officers to intervene and report other officers that use excessive force and allowing people to file civil suits against police officers.
Since it was passed in July, the Connecticut state police union filed a lawsuit against the state because of the bill. They say it violated parts of their contract.
A federal judge dismissed it.
"People can call it what they want. It’s not anti-police," Winfield said. "This bill is, if it’s against anything it’s against bad behavior."
Senator Winfield says the police accountability task force will have more recommendations this session.
He says he wouldn’t be surprised if some legislators try to walk the bill backwards… but he says advocacy from constituents is very important right now
