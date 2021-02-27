(WFSB) - State and local authorities are investigating after a man targeted local ambulances with Molotov cocktails.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that a man walked into the Hunters Ambulance Headquarters in Old Saybrook Saturday and threw a Molotov cocktail down on the ground, igniting a fire.
He then proceeded to drive around the state and target local ambulances in Meriden and Roxbury with Molotov cocktails as well.
The suspect's identity isn't being divulged at this time.
State Police are assisting Roxbury fire authorities with their investigation.
They are also looking into another intentionally set fire in Roxbury as well.
As of now, no injuries have been reported.
State Police add that they do not believe these fires are connected to the fire on Rt. 109 in Washington and are asking local ambulances and hospitals to step up security until they apprehend the person responsible.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.