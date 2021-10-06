HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Statewide online and retail sports betting has been delayed.

The state had planned to kick off statewide sports betting on Oct. 7, but officials said Wednesday it’s not happening.

According to the Dept. of Consumer Protection’s communications director, the delay of the publication of the 'MOUs in the Federal Register' set the process back.

"We are still working to finalize the details of the statewide online and retail launch of sports betting, and we are working with the licensees to ensure their platforms are certified and in compliance with the regulations prior to launch," said Kaitlyn Krasselt, Dept. of Consumer Protection's communications director.

She added that there was nothing wrong with the MOUs, it's just taking longer than expected for them to be published.

"The state and the two tribal nations needed to be both approved by the bureau of Indian affairs and published officially as an action in the federal register and that process just took a lot longer,” said Krasselt.

Therefore, no date has been set for when this will happen, but officials said they don’t anticipate it to be a lengthy delay.

Austin Jacinto said, "It’s something I would be interested in doing and if it was here right now, I’d probably be into it.”

He continued, saying the wait is probably worth it.

Sports betting began at Connecticut’s casinos last week.

