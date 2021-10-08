HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state may begin its sports betting soft launch next week.

On Friday, the Dept. of Consumer Protection said it notified the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe that they may begin their 7-day soft launch period for online wagering on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.

“We appreciate the hard work of our licensees and their teams, as well as the team at DCP, for their diligence in ensuring these platforms are compliant with the regulations approved by the legislature,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “As long as no issues arise, we have told the licensees they may move forward with the 7-day soft launch required in the regulations. Once the soft launch is complete, online gaming will open statewide.”

The launch was supposed to happen on Oct. 7, but it got delayed.

Officials also released guidelines for statewide sports betting.

The parameters of the soft launch for the Connecticut Lottery Corporation are as follows:

Online sports wagering within the State of Connecticut only.

The scope of the soft launch will be further limited to wagering by 750 patrons directly through the online platform.

Online sports wagering will be limited to operation during certain times of the day during the soft launch period. Those hours are 3-11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 p.m.-11:59 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then running on a 24-hour cycle through the rest of the soft launch period.

The parameters of the soft launch for the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes are as follows:

Online sports wagering within the State of Connecticut only.

Online casino gaming in the State of Connecticut, which shall be limited to the games approved by DCP as of the start of the soft launch period, which is over 100 games.

The soft-launch will not include live dealer or peer-to-peer online casino games.

The scope of the soft launch will be further limited to wagering by 750 patrons

Online sports wagering will be limited to operation during certain times of the day during the soft launch period. Those hours are 3-11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 p.m.-11:59 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then running on a 24-hour cycle through the rest of the soft launch period.

DCP said FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive may now begin establishing patron accounts for the 750 individuals that will take part in the soft launch.