HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The statewide 911 system was down Tuesday morning due to an unknown reason.
However, Vernon and West Hartford police said the 911 system has since been restored.
“We believe it did affect a large portion of the state dispatch centers including Vernon were affected," said Lt. William Meier, Vernon Police Department.
The system was down for about an hour, police said.
Dispatch centers said they realized they weren't getting calls and coordinated between each other around 1:30 a.m. The outage lasted until about 2:30 a.m.
“It’s important to be prepared," Meier said. "In the rare event that you cannot reach emergency responders through 911, you should program into your phone the routine phone number for the local police department. Both in the town where you live and also where you work.”
If there is an emergency, police said to dial 911 first. If the line to the emergency dispatcher is not working, people should call the routine line.
The vendor that takes care of the system is looking into what caused the problem.
