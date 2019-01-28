(WFSB) - We're less than a week away from the Super Bowl and both teams are now in Atlanta gearing up for what's sure to be a great game.
To build buzz, the NFL held a preview night Monday near the site of the big game, State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Players and coaches from the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams took part in what's being called "Super Bowl Opening Night."
Fan from all over the world are heading to Atlanta right now to be a part of the Super Bowl experience.
Perhaps you're looking to up the ante for the game!
Many people will take part in a time-honored tradition at work or parties, the box pool.
A statistics expert spoke about which players have the best odds of winning.
If you've never played in a box pools at a party, this might seem like a pretty strange sight.
A grid filled with a bunch of your friends names.
All you need is a name to play, but to win, you'll need luck and math on your side.
Just about everyone looks forward to the big game.
“Hanging out with friends and cheering for whoever's in it. Food, drinks and camaraderie. It's all about the friends it's all about fun,” said Maura Hayes.
Folks have different opinions about one big tradition. The iconic box pool where friends select random squares on a grid.
You win if your box corresponds with the score at a variety of predetermined points in the game.
“Last year, I won two of the boxes two of the minute boxes and it was exciting, so I won my money back plus,” said Hayes.
Quinnipiac Statistics Professor David Burn loves box pools because he says they are a great way for him to explain statistics in laymen's terms.
“I enjoy it. Any chance I have to promote what I do is a chance to test myself and make it be real for people,” said Burn.
Burn says certain squares make it more likely you'll win.
Because the most common types of scoring in football are touchdowns with extra points worth seven and field goals worth three, so two digits are gold!
“I would want to end up with ‘0,0’ ‘0,7’ ‘7,0,’” said Burn.
The number 3's and 4's are pretty good numbers too.
But 1's 6's and 8's are pretty uncommon and the other digits are really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
“Two or 5 or 9 start to say I’m not going to be ordering that extra pizza or going to the Bahamas,” Burn said.
Burn stresses that no matter what the odds say just relax and have fun.
Don’t give up, anything can happen in football and statistics.
“Being a statistician means never having to say you're certain,” said Burn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.