BALTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A Veterans Day dedication in the little town of Baltic was years in the making, with some saying it was long overdue.
Veterans, both men and especially woman, celebrated what many believe to be the first bronze statue dedicated to the women who served our nation.
The statue was unveiled for the first time in Veterans Park in Baltic on Monday.
“Now I can come and touch it when I want to and remind myself, yes it was worth it, every day was worth it,” said Air Force veteran Carlita Cotton, of Mansfield.
State Senator Cathy Osten, an Army veteran, said her service to our country, signing up at the age of 18, made her the person she is today.
“Women serve our country with honor and dignity and we need to remember them the same way we remember our men who are in the military,” Osten said.
In Chester, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, a parade and ceremony was held with veterans, for veterans, and for the children of veterans.
“It means the world to me. It means freedom, it means I’m here in Chester, quintessential New England town, free as a bird, because of all the people men and women who served before me,” said Ron Toth, of Chester.
Veterans from Chester who served in all wars, like George Ott, are remembered today and every day by his daughter Cindy and her husband, also a veteran.
“There was a time when the world asked ordinary people to do extortionary things, and they did. Very grateful,” Cindy Ott Obergefell said.
It was a very emotional day remembering those who have given their lives, and given themselves to our nation.
