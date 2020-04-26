HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Plans for another stay-at-home protest are underway as the state looks at how to carefully get people back to work.
The first demonstration took place last week. There is another scheduled for Monday.
Until the economy gets moving again, in their words, organizers say the protest will be more frequent and last longer.
Data shows about 30% of people in Connecticut are jobless.
Head of the Libertarian Party in Connecticut, Dan Reale, believes it's time to lift the stay-at-home restrictions.
"Our stance is businesses and individuals should make the decision. If you are elderly, you should self-isolate," Reale said.
Demonstrators are expected to flood the capitol Monday in their cars.
Dubbed "CT Liberty Rally," organizers refute claims of being pro-covid, knowing the virus threat is real but so are the unemployment hardships.
To boost turnout, its used what some might consider inflammatory language as seen in these tweets.
"Because it is house arrest and it is slavery," said Reale.
By slavery, Reale explains people are coerced to follow the restrictions.
Yet according to Governor Lamont, two-thirds of people are employed.
They are allowed access to the outdoors as long as social distancing is followed and if not, wear a mask.
Research group DataHaven released a report on how strict social distance saved 10,000 lives in the state so far.
It's concerned what would happen if removed right now.
"If social distancing were to be lifted now and everyone would go back to work and events would continue to be held that the infection rate would jump up again and we ‘d see many more people getting sick in a shorter period of time," said Mark Abraham with DataHaven.
The organizers believe the latest development of possibly reopening businesses in June from May is just moving the goal post.
In the past, Governor Lamont has said each protester should walk through an ICU room and talk to healthcare workers, then they would see why the state is not ready to open just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.