HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers are possible on Thursday with steadier rain expected by the evening hours.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the day will be unseasonably cool with highs only reaching into the 50s.
"A period of steadier rain is likely [Thursday night] as a storm system tracks through southern New England," Haney said. "It’ll be a chilly rain with lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Conditions should improve by Friday.
"Rain will end toward dawn then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny," Haney said.
Cool and dry air will be ushered into the state by a northwesterly breeze.
Temperatures should range from the 50s in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-60s elsewhere.
It may also be windy with gusts of between 30 and 40 mph.
"The wind will gradually subside [Friday] night as high pressure moves closer to New England," Haney said. "The sky will be clear."
Temperatures could drop into the 30s and low-40s.
Scattered frost is possible, but it won't be a widespread killing frost, according to Haney.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
