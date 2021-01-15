HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some steady and heavy rain should arrive in Connecticut by Friday night.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it'll begin with scattered showers that will develop across the state.
"Steady, and at times heavier, rain comes [Friday night]," Dixon said.
In the meantime, most of Friday was expected to be dry but cloudy.
Temperatures should range from between 40 and 45 degrees.
An approaching cold front then brings the rain.
Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s, likely above the freezing mark.
"While most of the state will receive rain, in extreme northwestern Connecticut, a little wintry precip may mix in across the higher elevations," Dixon said.
The rain is expected to taper by daybreak on Saturday.
When it's all said and done, 1 to 2 inches of rain could be totaled, with higher amounts in some spots.
"[Saturday], there will be partial clearing after the steadier rain ends and isolated/scattered showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours," Dixon said.
There should be a breeze that gets stronger as well.
Temps are expected to range between 45 and 50 degrees during the day, and 28 and 35 degrees overnight into Sunday.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, windy and chilly.
