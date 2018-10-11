HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Michael, steady rain will continue to move across the state Thursday evening.
A flash flood watch has been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties throughout Thursday night.
"We are watching 2 weather systems. One is a cold front that will move across Connecticut tonight. The other is Tropical Storm Michael," DePrest said.
Track the wet weather with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Showers started to ramp up in the early afternoon, and it will continue to be heavy at times throughout the evening.
Rumbles of thunder are also possible.
For most of the state, 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.
DePrest said the rain will taper off to scattered showers overnight, as the air turns cooler overnight.
"Taking into account [the] additional round, totals by Friday morning in southeastern Connecticut, southeast of I-84, could top out between 3 and 5 inches," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said earlier in the day.
Conditions should improve beyond Friday morning.
Dixon called for partly sunny skies with cooler and drier air.
"Michael will move rapidly out to sea tomorrow and weather conditions will improve nicely," DePrest said.
Rain in southeastern CT will end and give way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the day, but it turns brisk overnight.
DePrest said temps will drop into the 40s Friday night, perhaps the upper 30s for some.
Saturday will start with the possibility of a passing shower and temperatures in the 40s.
The showers won't last long, though. The sky will become partly sunny during the afternoon, but temperatures will stay in the 50s to possibly 60 degrees.
Sunday will be quite pleasant, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for the day.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
