NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The newly dubbed "stealth omicron" variant was discovered Connecticut, according to a researcher in the state.

Nathan Grubaugh, an associate professor with the Yale School of Public Health, said on Tuesday that a case of the variant was found.

"We detected the first BA.2 Omicron case in Connecticut," Grubaugh posted to Twitter. "[The] sample [was] collected on Jan. 8 from Fairfield County."

🧬 2022.01.25 Connecticut #SARSCoV2 variant surveillance - brief report @CovidCT | @YaleSPH | @YaleMed ⚡️We detected the first *BA.2* Omicron case in Connecticut. Sample collected on Jan-8 from Fairfield County.Short 🧵 on this divergent Omicron lineage (1/9) — Nathan Grubaugh (@NathanGrubaugh) January 25, 2022

Grubaugh explained in a Twitter thread that both versions of the omicron variant were very similar.

"So immunity from BA.1 should protect against BA.2, and BA.2 probably won't be any worse for vaccines," he said. "But data are still pending."

New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’ Scientists are keeping a close eye on a new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Grubaugh did say that it appeared the new version of omicron is more transmissible. He said it took a month for it to become the dominate strain in Denmark.

He predicted that it would become the dominant strain in the U.S. as well.

However, he also said that he did not think that stealth omicron will lead to a significant resurgence of COVID cases.

"While it's more transmissible than BA.1, there is a lot of recent population immunity from the BA.1 wave, and hopefully not as many susceptible people to infect," Grubaugh said.