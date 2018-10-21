Two of the candidates for Governor are firing back against Democratic candidate Ned Lamont after his appearance on Face The State with Dennis House on Sunday morning.
Democratic candidate for Governor, Ned Lamont spoke extensively about taxes and how he wants to roll back taxes that were put into place by Governor Malloy.
Lamont said, "We're gonna replace the property tax credit. He raised the property taxes a little bit for everybody, I'm gonna bring that down."
Republican candidate for Governor, Bob Stefanowski released a statement saying "For the last year, Ned Lamont has repeatedly told us about his plans to raise taxes. When asked point blank if he would raise taxes in a radio interview, he said yes. When asked the same question in video interviews he said "that is going to be a part of the solution" and he is "going to asking everybody to pay a little bit more."
Stefanowski's campaign continued to say, Connecticut remembers all too well when Dan Malloy similarly mislead voters by saying he wouldn't raise taxes before hitting us with a second tax increase. Ned Lamont is not fooling anybody. His intentions have already been made clear.
Unaffiliated candidate for Governor, Oz Griebel released a statement saying "What you heard from Ned was a lot of pandering and double-talk. He's going to raise your your car taxes, but then give you a property tax credit -- which you then apply to your income taxes. It does nothing to lower the mill rate for homeowners. It does nothing for employers whose single biggest cost of doing business is often the property tax. It's a lot of poll-tested pablum. You didn't hear any real solutions from Ned, no plan for addressing Connecticut's fiscal emergency -- just more hot air. He offered zero specifics on how he would close a $4.6 billion state budget deficit. Where and what is his plan?"
To watch the full interview of Ned Lamont on Face The State, click here: https://www.wfsb.com/news/face_the_state/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.