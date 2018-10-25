HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the race for governor heats up, the candidates will be more visible.
For Republican Bob Stefanowski, that’s a shift from what many have been used to.
On Thursday, Stefanowski said he would be taking a bus on the road. It’s going to be a 52-stop tour in the next 12 days.
That alone may rival the amount of public appearances he had since the primary.
Why the sudden shift in strategy? Stefanowski said “The last two weeks are critical.”
Since winning the primary, Stefanowski, who touts himself as the outsider candidate, has rarely provided a public schedule.
He fought back on assertions he’s chosen to fly under the radar.
“I don’t know where that’s coming from, I did five debates, a ton of interviews, we’re publishing our schedule, we’re going to be out on the road for the next two weeks,” Stefanowski said.
The latest poll from Sacred Heart University and Hearst Media shows fewer face to faces with Stefanowski hasn’t hurt his chances in the race for governor.
That polls shows he trails Democrat Ned Lamont by 3 percent.
Lamont, who typically makes several appearances a day, urged his opponent to do the same.
“I think you owe it to the voters to get out there, look them in the eye, tell them why you care about the state, tell them what your strategy is so they can get a measure of you,” Lamont said.
