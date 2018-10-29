(WFSB) -- Over the weekend, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski and his wife Amy released their tax returns from the past two years.
Documents show the couple earned $16.5 million in gross income over the past two years.
The Stefanowski’s earned $9.7 million in 2017 and $6.8 million in 2016 in gross income.
They paid an effective tax rate of 38 percent on their 2017 federal taxes and 37 percent in 2016., and paid 6.99 percent on their state income taxes.
Bob Stefanowski worked for a payday loan company from 2014 to 2017.
Earlier this month, Democrat Ned Lamont released his tax returns for the past five years.
His total earnings were close to $18 million.
Griebel was the first to release his tax records last month.
Documents showed he earned close to $400,000 annually.
The former president and CEO of MetroHartford Alliance paid nearly $300,000 in federal taxes over the last three years, according to documents.
