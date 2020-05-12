MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The employees of Midstate Radiology Associates in Meriden said they're doing their part to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
It said it has made changes.
"Our patients will notice right upon entering our outpatient offices, they will be screened," said Rafal Sadowski, quality and safety manager, Midstate Radiology Associates.
The screening process includes people getting their temperature taken, answering a few questions and more.
Everyone is also required to wear a mask, Plexiglas barriers have been installed and waiting rooms were remodeled to promote social distancing.
Officials said they understood that some people are not comfortable waiting inside the building. They set up a mobile phone notification system so people can wait in their vehicles.
"They sit in their cars until they get a text from us until we're ready to take them in for their care," Sadowski said.
As of last week, they also resumed screening services at certain COVID-19 symptom-free imaging locations.
Employees said they're working to get patients back on schedule.
"Studies that were considered elective, things like screening mammograms, are now available," said Dr. Stacy Spooner, radiologist, Midstate Radiology Associates.
Spooner told Channel 3 that screening exams have been impacted by the pandemic.
She said a recent study looked at several U.S. healthcare facilities and found exams as a whole were down 94 percent.
"If that patient puts off that screening mammogram for let's say, a few months or a year or even two years, then they run the risk of being diagnosed with cancer at a later stage when it's harder to treat," Spooner said. "That's certainly a concern for health care providers as we get back on track."
That's why she said it's important to call.
"I would definitely encourage anyone who is due, or overdue for an exam, to think about coming back in," she said.
