WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With Friday expected to be another hot day, pools and beaches will no doubt be filled.
That means a greater risk for drowning.
Friday in West Hartford, the family that owns Stew Leonard's stores will urge parents to be more cautious.
They'll be joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
The family's message is simple: Put the phones down and be alert so a tragedy doesn't happen.
It said drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in children ages 1 through 4. Roughly 75 percent of those deaths happen in private pools.
The Stew Leonard family said it experienced that pain nearly three decades ago.
The family was in St. Maarten when a son wandered into a pool and drowned. He was 21 months old.
In the 30 years since it happened, it has made a mission out of promoting water safety. It started a foundation to advocate for swimming safety and education.
The foundation has raised more than $2 million and offers free and low-cost swimming lessons to children every year.
The event with the Stew Leonard family happens at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Eisenhower Pool and Park in West Hartford.
Information on the swim lesson program can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.