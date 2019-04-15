NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain's incumbent mayor said despite her attempts to run for state offices, she'll seek reelection in the Hardware City.
Mayor Erin Stewart, a Republican, officially made a reelection announcement on Monday morning.
"Over the last six years, we have made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot more work to do," Stewart wrote in a Facebook post. "That's why I've decided to seek re-election this November."
Stewart announced a run for governor in Jan. 2018, but dropped out of the race in May after failing to reach a financial goal which prevented her from taking part in debates. She instead sought the nod for lieutenant governor, but lost in the primary to state Sen. Joe Markley.
Stewart said she is holding a campaign kickoff event on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the New Britain VFW.
