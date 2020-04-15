HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is still no firm outline for when the economy will reopen, people can return to work or children can head back to school.
While President Donald Trump said he hopes it will be in the next few weeks, Gov. Ned Lamont feels that will be premature.
In Connecticut, Lamont set May 20 as a date to begin looking at when things could change.
He said he understands that people are anxious for life to return to normal but stressed that it will take time for that to fully happen.
"I talk to the scientific community all the time and ask them to speak out to give us the best advice," Lamont said.
Deciding when things will return to normal is a tough decision, he said.
While the economy is in need of a jump start, he cautioned that the timing needs to be perfect to better protect everyone and avoid a second wave of the coronavirus.
Lamont teamed up with the governors from six other states to figure out how to do that.
The multi-state council said it is developing a framework to gradually lift the states' stay-at-home orders.
The details have not yet been released.
Over on the west coast, California's governor shored up his plans for the state.
"The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible - at best - until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," said Gov. Gavin Newsom, California.
Newsom said reopening dates would be determined by a few things, including expanding testing, maintaining vigilance to protect high-risk people and providing supplies to hospitals for future surges.
Experts said the key to understanding how to do it will be a slow and gradual process.
They said it's also important to reevaluate along the way to make sure we're not triggering a new spike in COVID-19 cases.
