WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State labor officials warned people to expect delays in unemployment claims processing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
However, the recently-passed $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress is expected to help.
Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby and Deputy Commissioner Daryle Dudzinski announced an update on Wednesday.
The DOL said it normally takes a few days for payments to go out. It may now take up to three weeks.
"We've had an unprecedented new claim coming in obviously with the governor's orders for people to stay home," Westby said. "More and more people are applying. Our system is managing it. It's an old system - it will certainly delay some of the processing - of a lot of these claims."
A news conference happened 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Department of Labor in Wethersfield.
In it, Westby revealed that the department shifted personnel to help deal with the claims backlog. Fifty people have been added.
"We're bringing back retirees [and] we're paying employees overtime to augment as much as possible in processing," he said.
The department also said federal help would be needed to get through it. It's waiting for the details of a federal $2 trillion economic stimulus package that is working its way through Congress.
The DOL also encouraged people to file online in order to help with the backlog.
If people need to file a claim, they can head to ctdol.state.ct.us.
Those whose claims get accepted are typically paid through direct deposit. They can also get it in a debit card.
Before COVID-19 hit, the DOL said about 500 people per day filed for unemployment. Wednesday, it continued to say the number had multiplied by 20 per day.
At the beginning of the week, about 100,000 people in all had filed since the crisis began.
For more frequently asked questions, click here.
