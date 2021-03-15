(WFSB) - Millions of Americans had a reason to smile on Monday morning.
Big checks hit their bank accounts from the new coronavirus relief package.
The amount of money taxpayers will get will be determined by factors like income and whether they have children. However, just about everyone will receive a check in the mail or a direct deposit in their bank account.
President Joe Biden said the "American Rescue Plan Act of 2021" will give the COVID-stricken U.S. economy a much-needed boost.
"It changes the paradigm for the first time in a long time,” Biden said. “This bill puts working people in this nation first. It's not hyperbole. It's a fact."
Direct deposits are going out first, with $1,400 for eligible individuals who make less than $75,000, heads of households who earn less than $112,500, and married couples who bring in less than $150,000.
“If you have kids under the age of 6, you will get an additional $3,600 over the next year and if you have kids aged 6 to 17, you will get an additional $3,000 per child over the next year, and of course for unemployment, that $300 extra per week extra will continue until Sept. 6,” explained Ted Jenkin, CEO, OXYGen Financial Inc.
Critics of the plan say the $1.9 trillion package said it will cost the country later.
“We’re doing damage to the future of this country by spending dramatically more money than we obviously need,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader in the Senate.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said they plan to head out of Washington this week to explain the plan to the American people.
Biden said Americans could begin to be independent from COVID by the Fourth of July.
“It's just been a terribly trying year for everybody in so many respects, not only suffering, health-wise and deaths and loss of loved ones, but what it has done to society, to the economy and how it is kind of deepened some of the divisiveness that we've had in our country to begin with, it's just made it even more intense,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisory.
To check the status of a stimulus payment, head to the IRS's website here.
