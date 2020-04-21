(WFSB) – There’s a lot that unknown when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.
One thing that’s pretty much a guarantee is that the longer COVID-19 lasts, the longer the stock market will remain unpredictable.
“It all hangs on how quickly people can get back to work and we can get restaurants and local businesses open,” said Joel Johnson, Johnson Brunetti CEO.
In the meantime, it’s hard for any residents to feel overly optimistic with so much economic uncertainty.
“I’m definitely worried because every time I look at the news there’s always more cases. Me and my wife, we just filed for unemployment. We went from 45 hours to 15 hours in a week, so unemployment was our last resort to keep us afloat,” said David Perry.
So, what’s the best way to cash in during these hard times? The answer might actually to take cash out.
“I haven’t found one institution right now, and I talk to a lot of banks and lenders out there that are not very understanding, so make sure you have cash on hand for flexibility. Big corporations do it in times like this, and as an individual, you need to do it,” Johnson said.
With money being invested, Johnson says there is still some light at the end of the tunnel.
“The U.S. is the strongest and most flexible economy out there. We are the reserve currency, the U.S. dollar is the envy of the world. I think there is a lot of hope at the end of this. We just have to stick through it and gut it out for the next three to five months,” Johnson said.
