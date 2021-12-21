EAST LYME, CT (WFSB)-- A stolen car was found submerged at Powers Lake in East Lyme this afternoon.
East Lyme Fire Department, Police Department, DEEP and CSP responded to the scene.
The tow truck pulled out a 2018 White Kia Forte.
Which was stolen between midnight and 4 A.M. that traced back to Groton.
