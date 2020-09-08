HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A dog that was inside a stolen pickup truck has been found, according to its family.
Police said the male pom/Alaskan/Eskimo mix was inside a gray 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was taken from Bushnell Street on Monday night.
Police said on Tuesday that the pickup truck was found in the area of 928 Wethersfield Ave. It was stripped of its rims and tires.
The dog was reported found by Tuesday afternoon.
The dog goes by the name of Puccini, its family told Channel 3.
Police reported that the keys were inside the truck when it was taken.
ALERT! 🚨 Stolen 2013 GMC Sierra pickup color gray stolen w/ keys from Bushnell St on Monday. (File photo) 11-yr-old Pom/Alaskan Eskimo mix in the truck at time of theft. CT vanity license plate MONGO3. Please call 911 if seen. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/ZaKIDMp0qP— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 8, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.
Could be Hubby doesn't like the dog?
Please don't ever leave an animal unattended in your car! This isn't the first time I've read about something like this happening. If you love your animals, leave them home if you can't be with them at all times. This is a tragedy that could have been avoided.
The dog is smarter than the owners. Who the heck leaves their keys in a truck in Hartford? I wouldn't leave the keys in my vehicle if I was filling up at self serve in Hartford.
