EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police found a stolen pickup truck which led them to the discovery and arrest of a missing man.
Police said they recently found 36-year-old Kyle Northam in a wooded area.
An officer was on patrol and happened to find the truck, which had been stolen from a nearby home.
Officers used a K9 unit which led them to Northam.
Police said Northam had been reported missing by his family in Branford on March 1. The family reported that they were concerned for his well-being.
Officers took Northam into custody on several active arrest warrants, which included failure to appear in court and larceny.
They said Northam was responsible for the theft of the truck and also charged for that crime.
He was held on several bonds and scheduled to face a judge in New Haven on Monday.
