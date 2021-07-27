TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Police made three arrests after a stolen vehicle crashed into several Trumbull Police cruisers.
It all unfolded Monday afternoon at the Trumbull Mall.
Trumbull Police say detectives had spotted an Audi, which had been reported stolen out of Yonkers, New York, in the mall parking lot.
Officers approached the three men that had just gotten into the vehicle around 2:30 p.m.
The man in the driver's seat, Dominique Reid, 23, of Bridgeport, sped off, while the two other men he was with, Hector Delgado, 24, and Xavier Rondon, 29, both of Bridgeport, were being apprehended by police.
Police said Reid struck several police cruisers and a bystander's vehicle while trying to escape the parking lot, exiting the property by going the wrong way up the Main Street entrance ramp.
Reid began heading up the entrance ramp to Route 15 North before turning a short ways into oncoming traffic before pulling over on the Merritt Parkway.
That's when Reid got out and fled the area on foot.
Investigators eventually caught up to Reid and took him into custody in a residential neighborhood.
No one was injured in the incident.
Medical personnel did respond in case Reid needed to be treated for exhaustion, but he declined to be examined.
Reid was charged with larceny, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, evading a motor vehicle accident, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court in early August.
Delgado and Rondon were both charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and were each given a bond of $25,000.
They too are scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court in early August.
