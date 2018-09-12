HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police in Hartford said they found a stolen vehicle and that it led to the arrests of two men, one of them on weapons charges.
Miguel Angel Garcia, 38, and Jose Luis Colon, 40, both of Hartford, face charges.
Officers in plain clothes said they were conducting surveillance in the city's south district on Tuesday when they saw the stolen vehicle in the area.
They radioed for patrol officers to help them stop the driver in the area of Washington Street and New Britain Avenue.
The driver stopped without incident.
Garcia and Colon were both taken into custody.
Police said a search revealed that Colon had a firearm and drugs.
He was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics.
Garcia was charged with first-degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, stolen registration and a traffic light violation.
