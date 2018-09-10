A fire destroyed a hay barn in Stonington on Monday afternoon.
Volunteer firefighters from several surrounding towns and Ashaway, RI tanked water to the fire on Al Harvey Road.
When first responders arrived, the barn was 75 percent fully involved.
Firefighters were then tasked to protect surrounding structures.
“It was too far advanced for us to save anything. It’s a total loss as you could see over my shoulder,” said Old Mystic Fire Chief Kenneth Richards.
No injuries were reported.
Several new young chickens, a tractor and hay were lost.
The state fire marshal is assisting in identifying a cause of the fire.
