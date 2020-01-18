STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Roman Catholic church of 150 years in Stonington opened for Mass on Saturday for the first time since a reconstruction project temporarily closed its doors.
Saint Michael The Archangel Church on Liberty Street is open until 9 p.m. today to allow people to experience the new building.
A Mass of Dedication was held at 10 a.m. and due to an anticipated numbers, it was a ticketed event, free of charge.
A regular Mass is being held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and confessions will be heard from 3 to 3:45 p.m.
