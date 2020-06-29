STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A news conference was held in Stonington on Monday afternoon by Black Lives Matter 860.
It was in regard to a reported assault of a Black woman last Friday, at a local hotel where she is an employee.
The assault is now under investigation by Stonington police.
While the organization and family met with police, they’re not pleased that the alleged suspects from New York state, a man and a woman, were able to get away, and have not yet been charged.
Police met with the organization and explained they want to make sure they have the correct charges, including assault and possibly a hate crime.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and that they are seeking arrest warrants.
Something tells me that "Black Lives Matter 860" doesn't organize any news conferences for black-on-black assaults. If they did, they would have to have a news conference every five minutes.
