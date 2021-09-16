STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A warning about minks was issued to people living in Stonington.
Police sent out the "nuisance wildlife awareness notice" on Wednesday.
"Please be advised that minks have been spotted in the area of Stonington Point," said Capt. Todd Olson, Stonington police. "The police department received a complaint on [Wednesday] morning of minks chasing a person."
Olson advised people to use caution and stay away from the animals.
"Minks look like pet ferret animals, but they are not friendly," he explained.
Stonington animal control notified the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection of the situation.
Police said DEEP is looking into it.
(3) comments
We must give the jab 3 times over to every mink in CT, what are we waiting for!?
Don't infect the minks https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/article/mink-covid-virus-mutation/
Relative of yours?
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
