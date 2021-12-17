STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A raccoon in Stonington has tested positive for rabies.
The Ledge Light Health District is warning people to not feed or approach any wild or stay animal.
The raccoon was found near 21 Babcock Road in North Stonington on Dec. 16.
Rabies is a contagious deadly disease that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including humans.
Most often it is spread by wild animals, but domesticated ones, like dogs and cats, can spread the virus.
Rabies lives in the brains and saliva of infected animals.
It spreads by scratches or bites from infected animals or when infected saliva contacts open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 or the Animal Control Officer at 860-287-2197.
