STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An increase in coronavirus cases in Stonington has prompted public schools there to move to full distance learning, but not all at the same time.
According to Dr. Van Riley, superintendent, all students at Stonington High School and Stonington Middle School will learn remotely from Thursday through Dec. 4.
Both of the town's elementary schools will remain on their current hybrid schedule through Nov. 25. However, all schools will move to full distance learning for the entire week after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
"Our plan is to begin the hybrid model at all schools beginning on Monday, Dec. 7," Riley wrote in a letter to families. "You will be notified if there are any changes to this plan.'
As of Wednesday's COVID-19 report from the state, Stonington had 148 confirmed cases with another 10 that were probable.
The positivity rate for the whole state was 5.98 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.