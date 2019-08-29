STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The town of Stonington is taking steps to protect students from mosquito illnesses.
Crews will be on the high school grounds and fields spraying for mosquitoes on Thursday afternoon after finding some with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus.
Stonington is one of seven towns where the virus was recently detected.
So far there have been no human cases of EEE in Connecticut.
Health warnings also went out from the District 17 school system, which covers Killingworth and Haddam saying, "As a precautionary measure our district medical adviser recommends that parents provide their students are involved in sports or activities that can run into evening hours to bring their own bug spray and self-apply it."
