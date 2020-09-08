STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Stonington’s new assistant high school principal graded the staff and students an “A” on Tuesday, which was the first day back to school under a hybrid curriculum.
There were no glitches, and students, teachers, and parents all seemed comfortable with the new set-up
Algebra One math teacher Ben Downe said the hybrid method works. He had a dozen students in class with him, while others were learning from home via their Chromebooks.
“They can view this specifically, and they see stuff as I write it,” Downe said.
“It went more smoothly than I actually expected. And it wasn’t as bad. The classes were smaller,” said student Vanessa Benjamin.
Stonington High School families were surveyed as to how they want their students to learn, in school, virtual or a hybrid.
There are certain groups, with cohorts on certain days, and Wednesday it’s virtual for all, for a total disinfecting.
Senior Chloe Kolbenheyr opted, for now, to go virtual from home.
“For my own safety and others as well, I just felt that it was a better idea for me personally,” Kolbenheyr said.
“I’m glad at least we’re able to do the hybrid approach so they get some socialization,” said parent Jennifer Conlon.
The high school is well marked for maintaining social distancing, with hand sanitizers, sprays, and hands-free hydration stations.
The students can’t use their lockers, they have to put everything in their backpack.
“It’s going to be challenging, obviously being half and half, in school and online,” said student Maggie Daley.
A huge challenge too for administrators was making sure it all works seamlessly, from the moment the buses rolled in.
“So exciting to have life back into the building. The kids looked excited coming into the building, they were so compliant,” said Associate Principal Alicia Dawe.
It’s also a learning curve for teachers too.
“You have to accept it. Everyone is doing their best to get through it. We’ve got kids at home, kids in the building,” said business teacher Daniel Rahl.
Some 82 percent opted to return to campus physically, and only about 12 percent online, but as Dawe said, it’s a fluid situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.