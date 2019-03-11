(WFSB) -- Stop and Shop workers across the state could go on strike.
All five unions representing Stop and Shop workers in CT have authorized a strike.
Employees say contract negotiations broke down because the grocery store chain wanted cuts to their health insurance, pensions, and vacation time.
Stop and Shop said it provides some of the industry's highest paying jobs.
There is no word on when or if the workers might begin a strike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.