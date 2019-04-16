(WFSB) - Tuesday marked day six of the strike at Stop & Shop locations across New England.
Workers continue to tell Channel 3 there's no end in sight.
However, a union spokesperson said talks are ongoing.
Eyewitness News was the first to break the story last week on the Channel 3 app.
The last time workers at the supermarket chain went on strike was more than 30 years ago. At that time, it only lasted a day.
Workers said they thought the current strike would be over by now. However, that's not the case.
"At the beginning, I thought, ‘oh, this won’t last,’ but it doesn’t seem like anything is happening," said Denise Trani, Stop & Shop worker.
They've been picketing for nearly a week by holding signs and braving the elements in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
They said they're fighting to maintain their benefits and to keep overtime from holiday and Sunday work shifts.
Stop & Shop said it countered with healthcare benefits at below market costs, paid time off, pay increases for all associates and no changes to Sunday time and a half premiums for full-time workers. Current part-time workers would keep their current Sunday premium plan.
On Tuesday, Stop & Shop confirmed they have additional police presence and security personnel at local stores as a safety precaution. Stop & Shop officials said security varies at each store.
To get a better idea of how the strike could impact the workers, customers and company in the long-term, Channel 3 spoke with an associate professor at Quinnipiac University.
She said not only is Stop & Shop losing money through expiring food on a daily basis, it's also losing customers.
“When you go to the grocery store, you get to know the people who work there," said Julia Fullick-Jagiela, Quinnipiac University. "They come part of your family and communities want to invest in their families and they want to see companies invest in their families.”
The president of Stop & Shop provided a statement to Channel 3.
"We are committed to resolving our labor negotiations as quickly as possible so that our employees can return to their jobs and we can get back to better serving you and the community," said Mark McGowan, president, Stop & Shop.
Stop and Shop wants to become another Walmart. They have taken the Sunday pay and holiday away. It is a shame I had to find a new store to shop at and now I get to spend more money. Customer service always says, "the customer is right!" Well then when did corporate stop listening to its customers and the people who believe working for them, Their Family, Was not important enough to help.
Stop being greedy Stop and Shop, stop worrying about consumers though, we've moved on because you took too long to do what is right. I've found somewhere else to do my grocery shopping, better prices as well, thanks for helping me look elsewhere to save myself money.
