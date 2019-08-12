HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Stop & Shop said it launched same-day online pickup for Peapod at three store locations in Connecticut.
Orders can be ready in as little as four hours in Hamden, Trumbull and Shelton.
“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items they can find at our stores – and now, they can pick-up their orders in just a few hours,” said Rudy DiPietro, senior vice president of operations. “We know our customers are busy, and we hope this innovation helps make things easier for them.”
The new service can be found at peapod.com and by selecting "pick-up" at the Hamden, Trumbull or Shelton locations.
No minimum purchase is required.
A fee is waived for first-time users, but additional orders come with a price tag of $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.