NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The union representing Stop & Shop workers said it will vote on a new contract agreement on Thursday in New Haven.
The tentative agreement with both the company and the union was reached over the weekend.
Channel 3 was first to report both the beginning of the 11-day strike and the resolution.
Both sides agreed on pay increases, healthcare benefits and Sunday time-and-a-half pay.
Stores throughout New England, including Connecticut, continued to be cleaned out and accept new deliveries on Tuesday.
Loyal customers said they're slowly returning.
"There’s a lot of aisles that’s empty and everything, but they got their workers in there getting it all together," said Leona Martin of Hartford.
"I’m glad we’re back because we missed this store," said Elis Soto of West Hartford.
The company said it will take about a week for shelves to be restocked.
The contract is set to be discussed at the Omni Hotel in New Haven on Thursday night.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
