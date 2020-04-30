HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The outpouring of support for front-line healthcare heroes continues every day.
On Thursday, Stop & Shop donated essentials to hundreds of Hartford Hospital workers. It was a case of essential workers helping fellow essential workers.
"It's great to see people standing by each other, in spite of what we're going through,” said Mary Green, of Hartford Hospital.
Stop & Shop donated toilet paper, paper towels, peanut butter, and other items to those on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We know how stressful this time is for any essential worker, so we wanted to offer assistance as best we could,” said Maura O’Brien, manager of Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “Giving them a little more time, and one less thing on their "to do" list when they're out of work, is what's really important to us."
Before Thursday’s event, they assembled 500 bags to give away.
Hospital staff said they appreciate the donations so much.
"I see a lot of great things going on,” said Maria Inacio, of Hartford Hospital.
From the very beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, there's been an outpouring of support for them and healthcare workers everywhere, and donations like this make all the difference.
"We couldn't be more thankful for communities at large, and Stop & Shop in particular, for thinking of our frontline workers,” said Bimal Patel, president of Hartford Hospital & Hartford Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.