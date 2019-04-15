HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- As both sides continue to negotiate, and stores are seeing fewer shoppers, many are asking what is happening to the unpurchased food inside each store.
As striking Stop & Shop workers dodged the rain drops on Monday, they looked onto a lot where there were more puddles than parked cars.
“It’s mixed feelings because you don’t like to see that, but it’s good to show the company how the people are behind us,” said Joe Renaldi, a Stop & Shop employee.
He said he’s been with the company since graduating high school and is an assistant grocery manager.
Renaldi and his co-workers walked off the job Thursday and have been walking the picket line for five days, and with fewer shoppers showing up, food isn’t flying off the shelves.
Stop & Shop said maintaining the safety and freshness of their products is part of its contingency plans, saying “regarding food, we are working with our regional food bank partners, as well as local food pantries, to donate as much food as possible to our neighbors in need.”
“They don’t tell us too much, but that’s the rumor that’s going around, because after this many days, it starts to go bad, so you have to do something,” Renaldi said.
While Stop & Shop said it is donating food, other unions continue to show solidarity with those striking.
On Friday afternoon, union members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, along with the American Federation of Teachers stopped by, donating a $5,000 check to the Stop & Shop strike fund.
“Our statement is to big corporations, it’s not just 30,000, it’s now over 100,000. We’re standing with or brothers and sisters. We’re going to be here until it’s over,” said Jan Hochadel, of the American Federation of Teachers.
The two unions said as long as they workers are out, they’ll both continue to donate $500 a week, for a total of $1,000, and that both sides will reaching out to other unions for support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.