(WFSB) – Stop & Shop is looking to fill thousands of positions in Connecticut and surrounding states.
The company announced on Tuesday that it’s looking to fill more than 5,000 positions across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
The available positions are permanent and include store roles in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front end, night crew, and online pickups.
Stop & Shop is also hiring home delivery drivers and shoppers, as well as selectors at its distribution centers.
These positions are in addition to the 5,000 that were sought to fill at the start of the pandemic in March.
“As we continue to expand our e-commerce capacity, and work to deliver a great in-store experience, we’re looking for more team members who want to join our business,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We’re happy to be able to offer professional opportunities with stability for the many whose jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For more information and to apply to open positions, click here.
