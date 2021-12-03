(WFSB) - Stop & Shop pharmacies across the northeast are now offering COVID vaccine booster shots.
Stop & Shop said the shots are available to eligible individuals over the age of 18, which follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC guidance says vaccinated individuals ages 18 and up should get a booster 6 months after receiving their two-shot series of either Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months after getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose.
Customers can visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson booster shot at any of Stop & Shop’s 234 pharmacies, with availability varying by location.
Stop & Shop said availability for walk-ins will be determined by store supply levels. Booking an appointment in advance is highly recommended to allow for a contactless experience at the pharmacy.
All COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.